MICHELLE RENE SKELTON, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on Jan. 26, 1965 in Granite City, Ill. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, George; sons, Joseph Burnett, and David A. Bolin; seven grandchildren; and lifelong friend, Stacey Fey. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering required. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or the Humane Society. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
