MICHELLE RENE SKELTON, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on Jan. 26, 1965 in Granite City, Ill. Michelle is survived by her loving husband, George; sons, Joseph Burnett, and David A. Bolin; seven grandchildren; and lifelong friend, Stacey Fey. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering required. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
or the Humane Society.