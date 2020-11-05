NANCY FERGUSON, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born in Dora, Ala. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Elliott Ferguson Sr. She also leaves behind four children. Kent Ferguson, Elliott Ferguson Jr., Tei (Jessie) Ferguson, and Sarah (Steven) Holmes; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved as her own. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46806), with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.



