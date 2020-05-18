HERMAN, NANCY L.: Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, May 18, 2020, at the funeral home. In compliance with State COVID-19 restrictions, 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time during calling. Appropriate social distancing guidelines will be observed during the service which will have no limited number of attendees.



