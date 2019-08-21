NATHANIEL FLOURE

Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
3506 Warsaw St.
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
3506 Warsaw St.
Obituary
NATHANIEL FLOURE, SR., 80, departed this life on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. "Nate" as he was known worked at B.F. Goodrich for many years and was a member of True Love Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman, Ohio State and Chicago Bears fan. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Shelia Floure; children, Nathaniel (Anissa) Floure, Jr., Shawn (Jerome) Floure-James, Michael Floure and Xavieere Thomas; Goddaughters, Lisa Waters and Chalas Underwood; God-brother, Leon (Jean) Williams; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of in laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Floor and Syble Lee (Nunley) Brown; daughter, Octavia Hayes; and a sister, Ann Brown. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 3506 Warsaw St., with calling beginning at 10 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019
