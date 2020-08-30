1/1
PATTY LOU PIATT
PATTY LOU PIATT, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Coventry Meadows. Born Oct. 4, 1933 in Fort Wayne, Patty was the daughter of the late Ford Deloss and Bertha Clara (McClintock) Burnau. She was a graduate of South Side High School. Patty worked many years as a homemaker, as well as owning and working as an engraver at Electronic Engraving, Inc. She is survived by her sons, Michael Piatt and Thomas (Cherie) Piatt; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Piatt, in 2007; and a daughter, Cheryl Brigham. A private family time for Patty will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at D. O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Following the private family time will be a private family committal at Lindenwood Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Piatt family may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
