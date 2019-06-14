PAUL D. CLARK, 71, of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was a son of the late Clayton and Ruby Clark. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters, Cristal Ann (Jamie) Moore, Shelly Lynn (Fred) Kohart; sons, Samuel (Tandy) Elliott, and Matthew (Tera) Elliott; nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; brother, David (Tanya) Clark. He was also preceded in death by his his first wife, Julie. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio, with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, Fort Wayne. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 14, 2019