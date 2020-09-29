PAUL F. BOOKS, 92, of Fort Wayne, went home to heaven on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Born May 4, 1928, in Bluffton, Ind., he was a son of the late Albert and Ruth (Evans) Books. He served in the United States Army. He later worked at General Electric, Tokheim, and International Harvester. He also bought and sold cars as well as worked on the family farm. In his free time he enjoyed going to auctions and working in the garden. Surviving family include his sons, Greg, Tom (Carol) and Gayle Books; grandchildren, Travis, Troy and Sabrina Books; great- grandchildren, Carolyn, Emma, Dylan, Harper, Kimberly, Jessica, and Wyatt; and long-time loving companion, Zabi Makreas. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Betty J. (Henry) Books; two infant sons; and siblings, John, Alice and Kenneth. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to Riley Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be shared online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com