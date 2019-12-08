PAUL FREDRICK JONES, 85, passed Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Fred and Frances Jones. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines and was a member of the American Legion Post 499 and 857. He was a retired commercial roofer for Schust Roofing for many years. He is survived by stepdaughter, Sharon Figg; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret M. Jones, in 1999; and sisters, Ann Wichern, Bertha Lou Jones and Margaret Ramsey. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019