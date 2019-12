PAUL FREDRICK JONES, 85, passed Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Fred and Frances Jones. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines and was a member of the American Legion Post 499 and 857. He was a retired commercial roofer for Schust Roofing for many years. He is survived by stepdaughter, Sharon Figg; and nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret M. Jones, in 1999; and sisters, Ann Wichern, Bertha Lou Jones and Margaret Ramsey. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. www.covingtonmemorial.com