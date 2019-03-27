Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ALDRED SCHRAGE. View Sign

ROBERT ALDRED SCHRAGE, 91, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Hearth at Juday Creek, Granger. Born March 20, 1928, in New Haven, Ind., he was the son of the late Edward and Ludwina (Schnelker) Schrage. Robert was self-made man; very caring and private. He was Vice President of ITT Logistics in Fort Wayne before he retired. Robert was a veteran of the United States Army. Surviving are his daughter, Cynthia Schrage of Fort Wayne; son, Kris Schrage of Granger; seven grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. As per his wishes, there will be no visitation. Cremation will take place. Graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in New Haven, Ind. Arrangements entrusted to Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit

