ROBERT LEE HEMRICK SR., 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Born Dec. 21, 1932, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Homer and Mary Hemrick. He graduated from Central Catholic High School, was a member of Saint Joseph Hessen Cassel and the City Firefighters Union. Bob also served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War. For 20 years, he was the head of traffic engineering for the City of Fort Wayne and also worked for the Fort Wayne Community Schools as the inventory control manager. Bob was an avid fisherman with ice fishing as his main love. He was also a jack of all trades, creating and maintaining a home for his family. Bob loved to laugh and was a good soul to all he knew. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen; children, Janine (Mark) Klingenberger of New Haven, Lynne (Barry) Hemrick-Stevens of Fort Wayne, Robert Lee (Elizabeth) Hemrick Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, Wayne (fianc‚e, Robin Ruberson) Hemrick of Avon, Ind., and Amy (Jared) Hemrick-Loomis of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, 11337 Old US Hwy 27 South, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 24, 2019