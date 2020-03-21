RODNEY LEE FISHER, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. Born Nov. 29, 1946, in Peru, Ind., he was a son of the late Delbert Delos Fisher and Betty Louise Grover. Rod was a Vietnam veteran and a member of many organizations, among them the V.F.W., Moose, Elks, American Legion, Navy Club, Shriners and Freemasons. Rod and Marsha enjoyed life at the lake since 1977, most recently at Jimmerson Lake, in Angola, Ind. Their last 11 winter's were spent in Punta Gorda, Fla. Rod's avid enjoyment of golfing, fishing, boating and traveling blessed him with many lifelong friends. Rod is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Marsha Sue (Dunten) Fisher; siblings, Bill, Kathy, Candy, and their spouses, and many loving nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life in Angola, Ind., at a date to be determined. Preferred Memorials to Tidewell Hospice, 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Guestbook on line at BaldwinCremation.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2020