SHARON R. SNYDER, 77, of Leo, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn. Born Oct. 15, 1942, in Auburn, she was a daughter of Charles A. and Marjorie I. (Furnish) Timmer man. Sharon married Jerry L. Snyder on May 28, 1962, in Spencerville; and he passed away on June 17, 1997. Sharon worked for G.E. for one year before becoming a stay at home mother. During that 10 years, she also took care of her mother, Marjorie for over a year. Once her children were grown, she went to work at Cooper Standard for three years, Magnavox for five years, ITT for 12 years and was a Tupperware dealer for 20 years, retiring in 2004. Sharon was a member of the St. Peters Lutheran Church in Spencerville. She also was a member of the Rainbow Club in Spencerville and the Cedar Canyon Fire Auxiliary in Leo. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Brent A. and Michelle Snyder of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Susan I. and David Schweyer of Leo; four grandchildren, Ryan A. Snyder of Fort Wayne, Christopher L. Snyder of Alaska, Jordan L. Miller of Leo, and Danielle L. Miller of Oklahoma; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Victor E. and Loretta Timmerman of Butler and Howard R. Timmerman of Spencerville; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Eloise Fry of Butler and Loree E. and Donald Baker of Bremerton, Wash.; three sisters-in-law, Bernice Timmerman of Spencerville, Ann Timmerman of Shelby, Ohio and Lavelle Timmerman of Auburn; three brothers-in-law, Jack Zimmerman of Kingman, Ariz., Bob Melchi of Spencerville and Ron Zimmerman of Fort Wayne; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Louis L. Timmerman, James D. Timmerman, David L. Timmerman, and Keith Timmerman; five sisters, Mozella (LeRoy) Edgar, Patricia Melchi, Anita (Wendell) Fry, Norma (Jack) Dickson, Shirley Zimmerman, and Darlene J. Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Barbara Timmerman; and a brother-in-law, James Fry. Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Visitation also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Leo Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Fire District. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com