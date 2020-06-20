SHARON R. SNYDER, 77, of Leo, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn. Born Oct. 15, 1942, in Auburn, she was a daughter of Charles A. and Marjorie I. (Furnish) Timmer man. Sharon married Jerry L. Snyder on May 28, 1962, in Spencerville; and he passed away on June 17, 1997. Sharon worked for G.E. for one year before becoming a stay at home mother. During that 10 years, she also took care of her mother, Marjorie for over a year. Once her children were grown, she went to work at Cooper Standard for three years, Magnavox for five years, ITT for 12 years and was a Tupperware dealer for 20 years, retiring in 2004. Sharon was a member of the St. Peters Lutheran Church in Spencerville. She also was a member of the Rainbow Club in Spencerville and the Cedar Canyon Fire Auxiliary in Leo. Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Brent A. and Michelle Snyder of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Susan I. and David Schweyer of Leo; four grandchildren, Ryan A. Snyder of Fort Wayne, Christopher L. Snyder of Alaska, Jordan L. Miller of Leo, and Danielle L. Miller of Oklahoma; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Victor E. and Loretta Timmerman of Butler and Howard R. Timmerman of Spencerville; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Eloise Fry of Butler and Loree E. and Donald Baker of Bremerton, Wash.; three sisters-in-law, Bernice Timmerman of Spencerville, Ann Timmerman of Shelby, Ohio and Lavelle Timmerman of Auburn; three brothers-in-law, Jack Zimmerman of Kingman, Ariz., Bob Melchi of Spencerville and Ron Zimmerman of Fort Wayne; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Louis L. Timmerman, James D. Timmerman, David L. Timmerman, and Keith Timmerman; five sisters, Mozella (LeRoy) Edgar, Patricia Melchi, Anita (Wendell) Fry, Norma (Jack) Dickson, Shirley Zimmerman, and Darlene J. Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Barbara Timmerman; and a brother-in-law, James Fry. Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Visitation also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Leo Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Fire District. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 20, 2020.