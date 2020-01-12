SHERYL "SHERRY" STUERZENBERGER, 53, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Born Feb. 22, 1966 in Fort Wayne, Sheryl was a daughter of the late Richard and Sally Ann (Watson) Stuerzenberger. She graduated from Northrop High School. She worked as a CNA at Canterbury Nursing Home and more recently worked driving a shuttle for Benson Transportation. She attended Waynedale United Methodist Church where she worked in the nursery. She was a diehard Colts fan and was an avid bingo player. Surviving family include her brother, Dan (Lyn) Stuerzenberger; sister, Julie (Jerry) McMillan; nieces, Darla (Louie) Stump, Danielle (Steve) Bush, Michelle (Rick) Groh; the Jim Erpelding family; and many friends at the Edsall House. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her great-nephew, Oliver Bush. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 ro 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne. Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be left to Visiting Nurse. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Stuerzenberger family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020