TAYA LACE BROWN, 21, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Cheryl Brown of Fort Wayne and Reginald Baker of Missouri. Taya enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and relaxing around the swimming pool. She is also survived by her sisters, Valerie, Shanice and Bella; and six nieces. Calling is from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


