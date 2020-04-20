The following obituary is being republished to provide additional information. KELVIN M. MOORE, 58, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Glenb rook Rehabilita tion Center. Born Jan. 23, 1962, in Fort Wayne, he was a graduate of Northrop High School. Kelvin was employed by St. Joseph Hospital for over 15 years. He was previously employed by Aramark and Luxury Suites. Surving are stepmother, Bobbie Woodson; siblings, Val Wallace, Antonette Reese, Lloyd (Danielle) Moore, Gina Moore , Jackie Moore, Kim and Bruce Woodson; along with host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Jean Moore and Lloyd Joseph Moore. "Sadly, we all cannot come together for a funeral service for our loved one due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions." A time to honor Kelvin's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2020