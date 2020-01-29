THERESA LEE (BABB) MOORE, 90, of Detroit, Mich., passed on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home. For many years she worked as a beautician and had retired from GE and ITT. Theresa was a longtime member of Union Baptist Church serving on the Missionary Board. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 148, Daughters of Elks, Junior Lillian Jones Brown Club, lifetime member of Court of Calanthe and Travelers National Bowling Association. Surviving are her son, Terrance (Pamela) Moore; siblings, Delores Redmond and Liflow Queary; granddaughter, Temicka Moore; grandson, Tye Moore; great - grand-daughters, Taylor M., Telana and Tonai Moore; other sons, David Jordon and Phil Garner; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Percival Moore; and parents, Herman and Helen Babb. Service is noon Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, 2200 Smith St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020