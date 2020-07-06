TIMOTHY C. ROTH, 67,of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home. Born on July 22, 1952, Tim was the youngest of four children born to the late Charles N. and Germaine E. (Romary) Roth. He grew up in Fort Wayne, attending St. Peter's Elementary School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1970. He continued his education at Purdue University, where he earned an Associate's Degree in Electrical Engineering. Tim worked in retail grocery for 20 years and then another 20 years in computer sales, repair, service, and support before retiring in 2012. He married Marsha L. Tagtmeyer on June 1, 1974, and they had three wonderful children, Dr. Timothy C. Roth II of Lancaster, Pa., Dr. Daniel C. Roth, and Ann Elizabeth Roth, both of Fort Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Marsha; their three children; five grandchildren; two sisters, Linda (Dave) Welch and Deborah Hoeppner, both of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Greg Roth. Per Tim's request, there will be a private family burial at the Nolt Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.Memorials in Tim's honor are to H.O.P.E. for Animals, Fort Wayne, or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be sent towww.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com