VALERIE ROSE BROWN
VALERIE ROSE BROWN, 76, of Wawaka, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Val and Betty Har meyer. Valerie worked at as a production engineer within the manufacturing industry. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Brown of Fort Wayne, Shelia Phillips of Huntington, Ind., and Sharon (Randy) Nicodemus of Columbia City, Ind.; eight grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bill Harmeyer, John Harmeyer, Jake Harmeyer, and Jill Lee. Valerie was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Brown; granddaughter, Taya Brown; and four siblings. Calling is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made Parkview Noble Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2020.
