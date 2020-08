Or Copy this URL to Share

LEAZIER, WAYNE L. SR.: Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery, 11425 Carroll Road, Churubusco, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife. A gathering of family and friends will be an hour before at the cemetery. Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store