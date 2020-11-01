WILLIAM I. CONNORS, 84, of Fort Wayne, went home on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Born Dec. 9, 1935, he was the son of William and Mable Connors of Chicago. He was an engineer for Norfolk and Southern Railroad for 33 years. He retired in 1997. He was a Korean vet and also served in the Coast Guard for three years. In his retirement, he worked as a lift operator on Beach Mountain, N.C. William loved to sing, especially songs of praise. He loved daily walks with his dog Honey, and traveling the U.S. with his wife in their RV. But, most of all, he loved to make everyone laugh with his jokes and funny sayings. He is survived by his three sons, Timothy, Tere and Ted Connors; two stepsons, LC Hopson and Terry Hopson; three stepdaughters, Connie Davis, Sharon Gouge and Shannon Fahlsing; 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Lorrene Connors; and three stepsons, Fred Hopson, Jerry Hopson and Rex Gouge. "He will be truly missed by everyone that knew him. Rest in peace, "Poppy"." Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.