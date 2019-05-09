WILLIAM J. "BILL" BIEKER, 80, Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Logans port, Ind., he was the son of the late Aloysius "Al" and Mary Elizabeth (Keller) Bieker. He graduated from Logansport High School, the Indiana College of Mortuary Science and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Bill was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Bill retired in 2008, as a funeral director from D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home after 46 years of faithful and dedicated service to the families of the Fort Wayne community. Bill was a proud supporter of the funeral profession and dearly loved his McComb & Sons work family. In June of 2011, the Indiana Funeral Education Foundation designated, Bill, a Lifetime Isaac Ball Fellow, in recognition of his contributions and commitments to providing opportunities for dialogue, education, advancement and improvement of all aspects of funeral service. He married Judith "Judy" A. Homburg on Oct. 6, 1962; she preceded him in death on Dec. 16, 2017. Bill was an auto racing enthusiast, he especially loved the Indianapolis 500 and was an avid fan of A.J. Foyt and the entire Andretti racing family. Surviving are son, Mark A. (Donna) Bieker of Fort Wayne; daughter, Nicole D. Bieker, of Carmel; grandson, Payton A. (Mariah M.) Bieker; granddaughter, Jessica L. (Matthew Dilley) Bieker; and three great-granddaughters, Madison, Blakleigh and Elliana, all of Fort Wayne; sister, Jeanne Anne Fleeger, of Lafayette, Indiana. Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 4910 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2019