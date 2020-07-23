Denise Libby

SOMERSWORTH - Denise (LaCroix) Libby, 88, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, to parents Alphonse LaCroix and Alfredine (Gilbert) Lacroix, of Quebec, Canada.
Denise attended elementary and high school at the Our Lady of the Mountains Academy in Gorham, New Hampshire, taught by the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary.
She married Nelson Libby, of Sanford, Maine on February 3, 1951, at St. Mary's Church in Rollinsford, New Hampshire. They lived in Somersworth, New Hampshire and were communicants of St. Ignatius of Loyola and St. Mary Parish. Denise was a dedicated wife and mother. She was married for 50 years, until Nelson's passing in 2001.
Denise was a 30 year employee of the General Electric Company, where she worked as a quality control inspector. She enjoyed summers at the family camp at Mousam Lake, Acton, Maine. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed sewing.
Denise was predeceased by her husband Nelson; brother Leo, and sister Delores Fournier.
She is survived by her daughter Nancy; her son Mark and his wife Diane; granddaughters Kathleen and Sarah; great-granddaughter Lauren; brothers Larry, Lawrence, and Leon.
The family would like to thank the management and nursing staff at Cornerstone VNA and the Carriage Hill Assisted Living Facility for their dedication, wonderful care and support they provided our mother.
In honor of Denise, please direct donations to Cornerstone VNA, Rochester, New Hampshire, at https://cornerstonevna.org/donate/
SERVICES: There will be a funeral mass today, Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m., at the St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish St Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. Due to COVID-19, all guests who attend the funeral mass are expected to wear masks, and will be asked to maintain social distancing. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net
. Care for the Libby family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.