Kenneth James Rothwell
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. - UNH Professor Emeritus and WWII pilot, Kenneth James Rothwell died in Vermont, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, with family present.

Part-time residents of Miami and Portsmouth, he and his wife of 68 years, Alida Eidner Rothwell lived at their farm in Lee since 1963. He retained Australian citizenship his whole life.

Survived by his wife, his son Andrew Carlson (Dover), daughters Kylie (Silver Spring, Md.), Karin (husband Steve Ferraris, Norwich, Vt.); grandchildren Cyrus and Chiara, nieces and nephews.

Full obituary and guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knight Funeral Home
903 Hartford Ave
White River Junction, VT 05001
(802) 295-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

