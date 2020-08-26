1/2
Roger Clark
1936 - 2020
NEWMARKET - Roger Clark, 83, of Bay Road, died on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born December 15, 1936, son of Melvin and Ethel (Callahan) Clark.

Retired from the United States Marine Corps, worked for Wheelabrator Frye and Exeter Police and Fire Dispatch.

Survivors include his daughter, Carol Cremen and her husband Charles of Northfield; two sons, David Clark and his wife Leila of Newmarket and Robert Clark and his wife Patricia of Exeter; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 29, from 4-6 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory, 77 Exeter Rd., (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home followed by military honors and a cannon firing. Due to COVID-19 Town of Newmarket Emergency Ordinance – A facemask must be worn at all times. The services at 6 p.m. will be broadcast live on the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory facebook page starting at 6 p.m.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
