Cathryn A. Landry (Cathy), 82, died on February 18, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was born on Sept. 18, 1936 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, CT. She graduated from Central High School (1954) and St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Bridgeport, CT. She worked as a Visiting Nurse in Fairfield, CT, and then as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Windham Community Hospital in Willimantic, CT and Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge, MA. She spent the majority of her career at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, where she retired in 1998 after over 40 years of dedicated nursing service. She was a member of St Katharine Drexel Parish where she served as an office volunteer, a Eucharistic Minister, a Parish Nurse, and a Sacristan. She also served as a volunteer delivering meals on wheels.



She was predeceased by her children, Michele Hinkle and Kenneth Landry; her parents, Leroy and Mae (Kennedy) Campana; and her sister, Janet Papini. Cathy is survived by her husband, Bob; and son, Bobby Landry, and his wife, Patty, of Frederick, MD; her daughter-in-law, Beth Landry, of Jefferson, MD; and her son-in-law, Doug Hinkle, of Hampstead, MD; grandsons, Christopher Landry and wife, Jen, Lt. Tommy Hinkle, US Army and Andrew Landry; granddaughter, Kelsie Landry and fiance, Cody; and great-granddaughters, Peyton Michele Landry and Charlotte Lynn Landry. She is also survived by her extended family in Connecticut.



Cathy enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends on trips to New England, Florida, Mexico, Hawaii, the Swiss Alps, Paris, London, and cruises to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. She was an avid reader and a lover of dogs. She enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.



Visitation with the family will be at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019. A celebration of Cathy's life and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick with Fr. Keith Boisvert as celebrant. Entombment in the Mount Olivet Mausoleum will be held later.



In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings are suggested to the St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Cathy's name.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019