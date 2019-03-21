Mr. Charles H. Brunner "Tub" Jr., passed away at home with his family by his side on March 19, 2019. He was the husband of Frances Hamrick Brunner for 49 years. They would have been married for 50 years on April 20th.



Born June 26, 1940 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Charles H. Brunner Sr. and Elizabeth Hill Barber.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michelle Bohn and husband Larry, Michael Brunner and wife Amy and Sherry Cornwell and husband Gary, grandchildren, Jerry Bohn, Chris Brunner and Allison Jacobs, brother Robert Brunner, and sisters, Ann Lawson and Debbie Cheseldine.



Charles graduated from Frederick High School in 1958 and then served in the US AirForce for 4 years.



He was employed in his early years with the Frederick City Police Dept. He then began his career with the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue retiring after 25 years of dedicated service.



Charles then began a career with the Frederick County Board of Education in the transportation division, retiring after 20 Years of service.



He was a member of the American Legion in Woodsboro and an active volunteer at Camp Westmar.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Frederick County. They would also like to give a special thank you to Gloria Jackson and Melissa Angleberger for their kindness, compassion and the care shown to Charles during his transition.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 7pm, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be held at 9:00AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019