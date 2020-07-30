Edward W. Maxwell, Jr., 99, of Poolesville and Brookeville, MD passed away on July 29, 2020.Edward was the loving husband to Sonia Jakowlew Maxwell.Born on October 8, 1920, in Comus, Maryland, he was the son of the late Edward Wesley, Sr. and Lois Maxwell.Edward served as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force during World War II. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Rockville. He loved antiques, red roses and growing tomatoes.Along with his wife of 31 years, he is survived by his daughter Lynne McVeigh (Michael) of Sun City, AZ; one grandchild, Patrick McVeigh and one great grandson, Maxwell McVeigh.Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4th from 10-11 AM at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838, where funeral services will be celebrated at 11 AM following the visitation.Interment to follow at Clustered Spires Cemetery, 400 Linden Ave, Frederick, MD 21703. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rockville Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 465, Rockville, MD 20848.