Harvey Woodrow Dixon, 64, of Frederick, Maryland, passed suddenly on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born October 9, 1954 to the late William G. and Hazel Dixon (nee Smith). He was the beloved husband to Kathy Dixon, to whom he was married for 40 years.



Harvey worked as a supervisor for Southland Concrete for 37 years. Some of his hobbies included watching NASCAR, fishing, gardening and maintaining his property. He was an avid motorcycle fan. He was known as someone willing to do anything and everything for those he loved.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: William Dixon (and fiance Katherine Parron), Jeff Dixon (and wife Samantha Dixon), and Bryan Dixon; his grandchildren: Wyatt Dixon, Tanner Dixon, Bernadette Bui, and Augustine Lam; siblings: Carolyn Wheeler (and husband Allan), Bradford Dixon (and wife Ellen), and Larry Dixon. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Perry Dixon and William Dixon. Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 10 am until the start of the funeral service at 11 am. The funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Arthur "Pete" Baugher. Interment will be private.



Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 29 to May 31, 2019