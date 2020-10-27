Mrs. Jo Ann Smith Alspaugh, 77, of Frederick, passed away on October 26, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Jack Alspaugh.Born October 6, 1943 in Brunswick, MD, Jo Ann was the daughter of the late Joseph F. Smith and the late Zettie M. Lucas Smith. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1961, and received her bachelor's degree from Hood College in 1965. She worked as a schoolteacher for a time, but her greatest pride was her three sons, and her granddaughters. She was an excellent homemaker, and had vegetable gardens and flower gardens that attracted birds, which she loved. Jo Ann was a great hostess and always set a beautiful table, making everyone feel at home. She was an award-winning baker of many unique cakes and pies, and she was also the family historian and a great genealogist. She was a longtime member of The Collective Church.In addition to her husband, Jo Ann was preceded in death by a brother, James Franklin Smith. She is survived by her sons, Jason Wesley Pippen of Los Angeles, CA, Aaron Lee Pippen of Frederick, MD, and William Jackson Alspaugh III & wife Marumi of Japan; her brother, Charles E. Smith; sister-in-law, Judy Smith; daughter-in-law, Belinda Pippen Fackler; granddaughters, Grace Lynn Pippen and Leah Faye Pippen, and other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 1st at the Brownsville Church of the Brethren, 1911 Rohrersville Rd., Knoxville, MD, and burial will take place in the Church cemetery following the service. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick, MD 21701.