Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thurmont United Methodist Church
13880 Long Rd.
Thurmont, MD
Celebration of Life
Following Services
John Russell "Jack" Cordell Jr.


1938 - 2019
John Russell "Jack" Cordell Jr. Obituary
John "Jack" Russell Cordell Jr., 81 of Rocky Ridge passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

Born January 17, 1938 in Clarksburg, MD he was the son of the late John Russell Sr. and Daisy Mae (Brown) Cordell.

In addition to his parents Jack is preceded in death by many uncles, aunts, and dear cousins.

Jack had many jobs in his life time from working on the farm, working in precision optics, being a realtor, to ultimately starting his own business as a home builder. He was the owner of Cordell Custom Homes and took pride in doing a quality job for a fair price. Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids. He enjoyed working on cars and equipment, camping, and vacationing with his family and friends. In later years he enjoyed mornings at McDonalds with all his buddies and the ladies of course. Jack was always ready to tell you a story or talk about whatever the subject may be. His smile and sense of humor is going to be missed by many.

The family would like to thank Home Care and Hospice of Frederick for their great care of Jack and the family.

Jack will be survived by his loving wife of 48 years Claudia Cordell, his sister Barbara Sexton and husband Norman his son C.J. Cordell wife Wendy, daughters Denise Burch and husband Barry, Carrie Hummer and husband Ryan, Spring Harman and Husband Ian, Jackie Powell and husband Jerry. Grandkids Becca Stevens, Adam Cordell, Diana Burch, Elizabeth "best buddy" Burch, Michael Ryan, Jennifer Drescher, and Danielle Powell. Great Grandkids AJ and Quincy Stevens and many more, many nephews, and Elaine Cordell wife of the late Bernie Cordell

Family will receive friends on Saturday November 2, 2019 at Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Rd. Thurmont, MD 21788 from 12-2 P.M. with a celebration of life promptly following with Reverend Ken Fizer.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jack's name to: The Michael J Fox Parkinson Foundation PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to Thurmont United Methodist Church 13880 Long Road Thurmont, MD 21778.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
