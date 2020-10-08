1/1
Keith Alan Seicke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Alan Seicke, 54, an active member in the Frederick Community and loved by many, passed away unexpectedly at Frederick Health Hospital on September 15, 2020.

Keith is survived by his parents, John and Sandra Seicke, his son, Zachary Seicke, his sister, Kimberly Seicke and her husband, Richard von Tempske. He is the beloved friend of Peter Gordon and Veralynn Morris.

Keith's loving heart, forgiving spirit and brilliant mind will be missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Keith's life is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on October 10th at the St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick, MD. Father Keith Boisvert will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to St. Jude's Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved