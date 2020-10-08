Keith Alan Seicke, 54, an active member in the Frederick Community and loved by many, passed away unexpectedly at Frederick Health Hospital on September 15, 2020.



Keith is survived by his parents, John and Sandra Seicke, his son, Zachary Seicke, his sister, Kimberly Seicke and her husband, Richard von Tempske. He is the beloved friend of Peter Gordon and Veralynn Morris.



Keith's loving heart, forgiving spirit and brilliant mind will be missed by all who knew him.



A celebration of Keith's life is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on October 10th at the St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick, MD. Father Keith Boisvert will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to St. Jude's Hospital.



