Mary Theresa Elden (Zieba), 59, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1960 in Washington, DC, and is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, John Elden; and her beloved daughter and son, Michelle Elden and Matthew Elden. She is preceded in death by her father, John Joseph Zieba, and is survived by her mother, Rita Zieba Pearson (William).
She will be lovingly remembered by her brothers and sisters, Cathy Zieba Quinn (John), Joseph Zieba (Karen), Diane Zieba Reilly (Michael) and John Zieba; along with many nieces and nephews.
Mary was the most devoted and loving wife to her husband and inspirational mother to her children. She graduated from the University of Maryland University College with magna cum laude honors and was employed with CACI as a functional analyst and software test engineer at Ft. Detrick. Mary found purpose not only through her family but also through her volunteer work with the Literary Council of Frederick County. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
A Memorial Mass will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Community Church, located at 7321 Burkittsville Rd, Middletown, MD 21769 at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's memory to the Literacy Council of Frederick County at www.frederickliteracy.org/donate/ or to your favorite local charity.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019