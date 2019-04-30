Paul Eugene McMahon, Jr., 66, of Glenelg Maryland passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Sally deLaski McMahon. Born in Baltimore on June 21, 1952, he was son to Adele Hofstetter McMahon, of Frederick and the late Paul E. McMahon, Sr.



Paul had a successful career in insurance and construction prior to retiring. He attended Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick and was active with theVolunteers in Mission program and spent many years coaching for the Howard County Little League. Paul had a great love for his large extended family and cherished his roles as husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, cousin and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with the family at the beach as well as at 'The Cabin' at Deep Creek Lake. He enjoyed golf, skiing, surf fishing, baseball and boating and was known as a great story teller who was relied upon for a quick smile and a hearty laugh.



Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his three children, Joshua McMahon, of Glenelg, David McMahon and wife Jessica, of Woodbine and Megan McMahon Klein and husband Sky, of Frederick, two brothers, Michael McMahon and wife Sherry, of West Virginia and Stephen McMahon, of Monkton, two grandchildren, Brooks and Olivia. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Attendees please allow plenty of time to secure curbside parking. Following the service all are welcome to continue the celebration of Paul's life at Turf Valley Resort, from 3 to 6 pm (2700 Turf Valley Road, Ellicott City, Maryland). Arrangements are with Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Calvary United Methodist Church's Volunteers in Mission program (see address above) where the donations will support the important mission work to which Paul was deeply committed. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019