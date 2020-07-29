Robert Gladhill

Robert Lee "Bob" Gladhill, 70, died Monday, July 27, 2020 of Lewy Body Dementia. For 51 years, he was the loving husband of Linda Lou (Tribett) Gladhill.
Born in Frederick, MD, he was the son of Maud Etta (Marsh) Gladhill of Harmony and the late Donald Lee Gladhill. Bob attended Middletown High School, worked for 33 years at Gladhill Furniture and for the Frederick County Highway Dept until his retirement. He was a life member of South Mountain Rod and Gun Club.
He was a classic car enthusiast, loved playing horseshoes, always enjoyed the peace of being in the mountains, and spending time with his family. He loved to travel and took many vacations with special traveling friends Sonny and Ethel Wolfe.
In addition to his wife and mother, he leaves behind two sons, Eddie (Lacy) Fisher and Jim (Shelly) Gladhill; four grandchildren, Cody, Kerri, Tyler, and Jess; three great-grandchildren, Colton, Landen, and Kaden; two sisters, Linda Grossnickle and Donna Blickenstaff; one sister-in-law, Nancy Fisher; three brothers-in-law, George, Gary (Jeri), and Wayne Tribett; a special nephew, Miichael; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Jamie and April from Hospice of Frederick County.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the funeral home in Frederick with Pastor Karen Grossnickle officiating. Final resting place ceremonies will be held at Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Myersville.
Memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
