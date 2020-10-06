Robert Philip "Bull" Turnbull, 73, of Damascus, MD, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 while in hospice care in Frederick, MD.
Robert was born in Donora, PA on June 29, 1947. He was the son of the late Reata Turnbull and the late Robert W. "Beau" Turnbull. Robert had three sisters: Christine, Deborah and Nancy. His sister Nancy preceded him in death at the age of 10.
Robert attended Donora High School, and then Pennsylvania State University in May of 1969, where he earned a degree in education. After graduation, Robert moved to Maryland and became a high school teacher in Montgomery County. During his career he taught many different classes such as Industrial Arts, Architectural Drawing, Computer Science and even Catering. Along with teaching, Robert enjoyed coaching a variety of sports such as Golf, Girls Basketball and Wrestling; he retired from teaching after a 34-year career.
Robert enjoyed the outdoors and spent many days hunting and fishing with friends and family. He also enjoyed woodworking, decoy carving, and other artful expressions.
Robert is survived by his three sons and their respective wives; Robert G. Turnbull and wife Karina, Dean A. Turnbull and wife Christy, Christopher P. Turnbull and wife Rebecca, along with four grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his two sisters, Christine Ryan and Deborah Turnbull and their respective families, as well as his former wife of 40 years, Susan Turnbull.
A Celebration of Robert's life will be held at 1pm on Sunday October 11th at 3117 Rolling Meadow Court in Monrovia, Maryland. The celebration will be held outdoors and guests are asked to wear masks, maintain social distance and dress comfortably and casually. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association
and/or the Alzheimer's Association
in Robert's name.
