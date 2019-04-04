Cumberland, MD - On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, the world lost one of the best pizza and pie chefs. If you have never eaten one of Roger's Coconut Cream, Apple, Peanut Butter pies, or one of his pizzas - you have missed a great opportunity.



Born October 20, 1942, Mr. Manges was the son of the late Margaret Beatrice (True) Manges and Alfred Roy Manges. He was also preceded in death by his brother: Roy A. Manges; his sister: Myrtle "Patsy" Pullin; and his nephew: Ronald E. Manges, Jr.



Roger was a member of the Melvin United Methodist Church where he was very active. He was a 1960 graduate of Fort Hill High School where he played football, basketball, and was a pitcher on the baseball team.



Roger had a strong love of family and a very big heart. He would do anything for anybody. Roger was a member of the Grasshoppers Golf club and had an interesting employment history. He worked on oilrigs in the Gulf of Mexico and would periodically return to Cumberland with coolers full of shrimp.



Roger is survived by his brother: Ronald E. Manges and wife, Candis, Walkersville, MD; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He will be very much missed.



Friends will be received at the Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur Street, Cumberland, MD, (www.AdamsFamilyFuneralHome.com) on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.



A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., with Reverend Dan Taylor officiating. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melvin United Methodist Church, Marion and Reynolds Streets, Cumberland, MD 21502. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019