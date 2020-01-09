|
Samuel Charles Keiter died January 8, 2020 at Buckingham's Choice in Adamstown.
He was born in March of 1931, in Chicago, & grew up in Oneonta, NY. He graduated from Oneonta High School as valedictorian, then from Carleton College with a degree in Government and International Relations. He earned a Masters in Middle East Studies at the School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C.
Sam had a long career as a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State, serving in north & central Africa, London, and Washington, D.C. After his retirement from the Foreign Service in 1986, he had a second career as an aviation consultant with Kurth & Co.
After moving to Buckingham's Choice in 2000, Sam was active in the Residents Association for 14 years, serving among other roles as its fourth President. He was also active in MaCCRA (Maryland Continuing Care Residents Association) beginning in 2008.
He is survived by his wife Dolores; three children and their spouses; seven grandchildren; three sisters; and one great-grandson who was born in September.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Habitat for Humanity.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020