Teresa Scott
1930 - 2020
Teresa Caroline Hammond Cobb Scott, a grateful child of God, departed this world on November 28, 2020. She was born to Teresa Hammond Haltiwanger Cobb and Walter Hill Cobb in Union, South Carolina, on November 22, 1930. She married the late George Homer Scott, and is survived by their three children, Elizabeth Scott Shatto (John), Mitchell Hill Scott (Carolyn), and Lora Scott Diaz (Dean). "Grandma Tee" is also survived by seven devoted grandchildren, Julia Shatto Becker (Ian), Scott Shatto, Bradley Scott (Samantha), Emily Scott, Claire Scott, Sarah Diaz and Caroline Diaz. She adored her great-grandchildren Leodin and Aryadne Becker. She attended Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C., and the University of Florida. Teresa worked in various hospitals and in labs at Fort Detrick. She was also employed by the Frederick News Post. As children came along, she raised her family full-time and was a childcare provider. Teresa was a Sunday School teacher and member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Frederick, where she belonged to the Order of the Daughters of the King. She also attended Harriet Chapel in Thurmont. Many local church publications were graced by her contributions of art, essays, and poetry. A small family service is planned, and when a large gathering is possible, a party will be held to celebrate her Homecoming. For those moved to make a gift in her memory, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/). Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
