Thomas L. "Sonny" Monroe, 80, entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from the Shippensburg Health Center after battling an illness. Thomas was employed at Schaad Detective Agency and at Consolidated Freight for more than 20 years. He was the husband of the late Ophelia 'PI' Monroe. Born on January 31, 1940 in Frederick, MD. He was the son of the late Thomas T. and Bessie E. Monroe. He received his education in the Maryland school district of Frederick County. He was fondly known as Sonny. He loved gardening, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and his family. Thomas' greatest legacy was his love of his family, they always brought a smile to his face.



Thomas 'Sonny' leaves to cherish his memory, in addition to his dear friend Dorothy Russell of York; brothers, Charles E. Monroe and Joseph Monroe of Frederick, Md; sister, Brenda L. Stewart of Strasbourg, Pa; nephew, Jerry M. Monroe (Betty) of York, Pa; son, Terrance Bowman of York, Pa; stepsons, Nathaniel Friend (Michelle) of Charlotte, Nc, Mark Friend (Melinda) of York, Pa and Marshall Friend (Sharon) of Maryland; step-daughters, Mary Landrum, Marie Leffler (Larry) and Dalita Paul (Lorenzo) all of York, Pa; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. Thomas was preceded in death by brothers, John L. Monroe and Robert E. Monroe; sisters, Shirley M. Dorsey and Doris M. Monroe.



Services will be held at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The service begins at 11 a.m. with Pastor Adrian Boxley officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Mount Rose Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.



