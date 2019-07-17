Thomas Walter Perry, 70, of Ranson, WV passed from this life on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Hospice of the Panhandle.



Born on April 9, 1949, in Charlottesville, VA, he was the son of the late James Lester and Annie Elizabeth Perry. He served as a cook in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He was a painter by trade.



He will be remembered for his humor, loyalty and big heart.



Surviving are his two children: Thomas Perry of Boston Massachusetts and Jessica Perry and husband Manuel of Purcellville, VA; two grandchildren: Emmanuel and Hannah; Tommy's mother Deborah Palmer of Bingham, Maine and Jessie's mother Regina Perry of Inwood, WV 6 brothers and sisters: Louis Knight, Jean Case, Larry Perry, Greg Perry, Debbie Smith, and Terri Shackelford. Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Carson Perry, brother Roger Perry, and sister Barbara Stallings.



The family will receive friends at 1:00 on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the VFW: 107 S Main St., Mount Airy, MD 21771 to celebrate Tom's life Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 17 to July 18, 2019