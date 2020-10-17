1/1
John B. Picking
{ "" }
John B. Picking

Picking, John, 96 years. October 14, 2020. Survived by his children Rita, Therese, Patrick (Sharon), Michele. Grand children Gary & Michael Serignese, Shannon Picking, Michael Borissov. Predeceased by his daughter Cecilia, and granddaughter Lisa Serignese.

Visitation at Fisher Funeral Home, 24501 Five Mile Road, Redford, MI. 49239, Sunday, October 18, 2pm-6pm.

Funeral at St. Priscilla Catholic Church, 19120 Purlingbrook, Livonia, MI 48152, Monday, October 19. Instate 9:30am, Mass at 10:00am.

Internment at Holy Sepulchere Catholic Cemetery, Southfield, MI.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
or

