Ruth Etta Collins

Detroit - Ruth Etta Collins, 89, a longtime resident of Detroit passed away on May 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

She worked as a Special Education teacher and Principal with the Detroit Public Schools until her retirement in 1989 after 32 years.

She is remembered for her drive for education and dedication to her family. She is survived by her children Roetta Smith (Patrick), Rae Carr (Ricard), Robin Collins, Thomas Collins (Scheree), Rochelle Taylor and Joel Collins; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund.

Please visit wilsonakinsfh.com for a complete obituary.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Akins Funeral Home - Eastside Chapel
527 Owen Avenue
Detroit, MI 48202
313: 875-1589
