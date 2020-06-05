Ruth Etta Collins
Detroit - Ruth Etta Collins, 89, a longtime resident of Detroit passed away on May 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
She worked as a Special Education teacher and Principal with the Detroit Public Schools until her retirement in 1989 after 32 years.
She is remembered for her drive for education and dedication to her family. She is survived by her children Roetta Smith (Patrick), Rae Carr (Ricard), Robin Collins, Thomas Collins (Scheree), Rochelle Taylor and Joel Collins; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund.
Please visit wilsonakinsfh.com for a complete obituary.
Detroit - Ruth Etta Collins, 89, a longtime resident of Detroit passed away on May 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
She worked as a Special Education teacher and Principal with the Detroit Public Schools until her retirement in 1989 after 32 years.
She is remembered for her drive for education and dedication to her family. She is survived by her children Roetta Smith (Patrick), Rae Carr (Ricard), Robin Collins, Thomas Collins (Scheree), Rochelle Taylor and Joel Collins; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund.
Please visit wilsonakinsfh.com for a complete obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.