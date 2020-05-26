Susan Phyllis (Barman) Shatter



Susan Phyllis (Barman) Shatter, 60, of Dearborn passed away on May 16, 2020. Beloved high school sweetheart and wife of the late Brian Shatter. Loving mother of Ashley (Anthony) Scanlon and Jason Shatter. Dearest gigi of Mia, Albie and Rogan. Also survived by her siblings Anne (Ted) Marolla, Kevin Barman, and Jill (Jim) Cardona. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Barman, her mother Patricia Nichols, and her brother Marty Barman.



Susan was a caretaker through and through. She told stories of taking care of her future husband's grandparents at 19. She visited her mother, lovingly referred to as "LuLu" on a weekly basis until her last day. Above all, she cherished the bond she had with Mia Sophia. Susan will be deeply missed by family and friends.



No formal services. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.









