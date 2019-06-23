Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlan Bivings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arlan Bivings, loving wife, mother and grandmother, went home to her Lord and Savior on June 7, 2019 with loved ones by her side. She is at rest after a long battle with Alzheimer's. At Arlan's request there will be no service, but her ashes will be scattered at her beloved Lundy Canyon at a later date. Arlan lived a full life. Along with her devotion to family, friends and pets, she will be remembered as a talented watercolor artist, for her garden and for her love of tennis. Arlan was born June 17, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Roy and Velma Fergusson. As a girl, she moved to Los Angeles with her mother and older sister, Jackie (DeKoning). Arlan attended Westmont College in Santa Barbara and Fresno State. She met Ted Ellis while working in the Fresno State library, and they were married on Feb. 1, 1958. They had four children. Ted passed away May 19, 1970. Arlan met Robert Bivings when he selected her son, Jim, for his Little League team. Bob and Arlan were married on Oct. 27, 1972, enjoying 46 happy years together. They loved to fish and travel in their motor home to the coast and mountains. Arlan is survived by her devoted husband, Bob, daughter Julie Nagy (Bob) of Mill Valley, son Jim Ellis (Anne) of Fresno, daughter Susie Dendauw (Dennis) of Fresno, daughter Sandy Pittman of Fresno and grandchildren Cody and Tanner Nagy and Robbie and Janie Ellis. She is also survived by stepson Randy Bivings (Cheri) and stepdaughter Tammy Kerr. The family wishes to thank Bill and Marilyn Schulz for many years of friendship and devotion to Arlan through her illness. Remembrances may be made to the . Published in the Fresno Bee on June 23, 2019

