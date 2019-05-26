Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arpeni Mirigian. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Ararat Cemetery 1925 West Belmont Avenue Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Arpeni "Penny" Mirigian, aged 97, of Fresno, passed away peacefully May 3, 2019. She was born to the late Mesrob K. and Mary (Boyajian) Mirigian, January 20, 1922, in Fowler, California. The eldest of three daughters, Arpeni graduated from Fowler High School in 1939 and enrolled in Fresno State College the same year. Following the outbreak of World War II, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943 and served as a cryptologist deciphering Japanese codes. For her distinctive service she received the American Campaign and World War II Victory Medals. Upon her honorable discharge from the Navy in 1946, Arpeni married Sam Blueian of Fresno in 1947 and lived on a ranch in Selma raising her four children. In 1964 Arpeni went back to school and obtained her teaching credential and for the next 24 years she taught English at Edison High School, retiring in 1988. In 1989 she married high school classmate George Emerzian in a unique ceremony at their 50th class reunion. Arpeni was an incredibly gifted woman who devoted herself to her family and friends. Known for her positive attitude, she never hesitated to lend a helping hand or give an encouraging word to others, especially young people. Arpeni was a well-known and respected figure in the Armenian community through her active involvement with the Armenian-American Citizens' League, the Armenian Community School, the California Armenian Home, and the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. Arpeni is survived by four children: Mary Violet Ekmalian and husband Alain of Fresno; Michael Sam Mirigian and wife Denice of Fresno; Mesrob Gregory Mirigian of Antelope; and Mitchell Lee Mirigian and wife Shoushan of Laguna Niguel. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Stephanie, Christopher, and Alexander. Also surviving are sisters Eleanor Garabedian and husband Charles and Betty Garvey and husband Mike, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Penny's family is grateful to Green Gables Care Home and St. Agnes Hospice for the loving care she received during the last six years of her life. For those who have known Arpeni in her fruitful journey through life, funeral services will be held at the Ararat Cemetery, 1925 West Belmont Avenue in Fresno on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial lunch at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School Mirigian Library, 108 N. Villa, Clovis 93612, the Holy Trinity Youth Group Armenia Orphans Fund, 2226 Ventura Avenue, Fresno 93721, or the donor's favorite charity. 