Barbara Flaming

July 26, 1933 - October 18, 2020

Reedley, California - Barbara passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87. She was born July 26, 1933 to Elma and Sam Knaak.

Barbara was employed by Sierra Kings District Hospital as a Medical Records and Medical Staff Supervisor for 33 years. She was a volunteer on the Hospital foundation board and Secretary for the Reedley Elks Lodge.

She was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie, brothers Richard and Harvey, her first husband Milton Janzen and her second husband Joel Flaming. The center of her life was her family. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Connie Wiebe, Laura Lasnik and Patti Janzen, 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store