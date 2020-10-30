1/1
Barbara Flaming
1933 - 2020
Barbara Flaming
July 26, 1933 - October 18, 2020
Reedley, California - Barbara passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87. She was born July 26, 1933 to Elma and Sam Knaak.
Barbara was employed by Sierra Kings District Hospital as a Medical Records and Medical Staff Supervisor for 33 years. She was a volunteer on the Hospital foundation board and Secretary for the Reedley Elks Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her sister Marjorie, brothers Richard and Harvey, her first husband Milton Janzen and her second husband Joel Flaming. The center of her life was her family. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Connie Wiebe, Laura Lasnik and Patti Janzen, 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 30, 2020.
1 entry
October 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss.You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort is when we lose a loved one in death.
