Dorothy Jean Hamme was born to Katherine Stahle and Frederic David Hamme on August 12, 1927 in York, Pennsylvania. She had one sister, Evelyn Kathryn, born on July 17, 1924. Dorothy was baptized at St. Mark's Lutheran Church on September 1927 and confirmed April 1, 1941. She graduated from William Penn Senior High School in York in 1945 and from Gettysburg College in 1949. After college, Dorothy came to Fresno, California to work as a Field Director for the Girl Scout Council. At a Girl Scout Day Camp she claimed the nickname "Penny". Penny married Bill Buller on August 18, 1951 in York, Pennsylvania. They had three children, Holly, Brad, and Kathy. She worked as a kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary School for 23 years, earning her Teaching Credential from Fresno State and her Masters Degree in Education from University of San Francisco in 1981. Penny was active in the church as a Sunday School teacher, elder, deacon, and moderator of Women's Fellowship. She loved camping, photography, music, art, and travel. She was a watercolor artist and was a Signature Member of Alliance of California Artists. From the age of eight, she played the marimba with her sister, Evelyn. She leaves her children, Holly and Jack Hauck, Brad and Susan Buller and Kathy and John Blumer. Grandchildren are Ivan, Tyler and Melissa, Eric and Kim, Joy and Jeff, Joshua and Kristin, James and Kumi, Karen and Tony, and David. She has ten great-grandchildren. Remembrances may be made to: The Friends of Camp El-O-Win, P.O. Box 593, Clovis, CA 93613, 559-320-5439. Memorial Service will be held on June 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, CA 93726

