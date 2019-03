Obituary Guest Book View Sign

With sadness and love in our hearts, we announce the death of our beloved mother and devoted wife of Robert "Bob" Renna. Prior to his death in 2007, Mom and Dad enjoyed 63 years together on their wonderful journey through life. Ella was born in Fresno and was the daughter of Antonio and Maria Guiseppa Maggiore. Mom began her career as a legal secretary and retired as a records secretary at Fort Miller Junior High School. Between careers, Mom took time to raise our family. Her big heart, sense of humor and nurturing care made our home a safe, loving place where friends were always welcome. Mom was relentless in her devotion to, support of, and active involvement in all of our family endeavors. The strong values she instilled in us will forever be remembered. Her greatest joy was obvious each time we all came together to celebrate, whether it be a special holiday or for no reason at all. Her great Italian food nourished our bodies and her ever cheerful spirit fed our souls. We feel so blessed that she was our mother. Family and friends will miss her genuine smile, infectious laughter, sense of humor and big teddy bear hugs. Most of all, we will miss the good times we all shared. Our parents enjoyed the leisure of RV travel and spent the first ten years of retirement on endless trips throughout the USA. They filled their travels with extensive sightseeing, and included days of hiking, fishing, bike riding, and just having fun. Mom often remarked about the rewarding life God had given them. Left to mourn, but also to celebrate her life, is her daughter Kathleen and spouse, Randall Seale; twin sons John and spouse Christina and Jerry and spouse Raelynn; her four grandsons and spouses, Dr. Brian and Robiana Renna, Robert D. and Jeta Renna, Justin and Heather Cinfel, Dr. Jordan and Rossy Renna; her two granddaughters and spouses Dr. Erin Carson and Wesley, Anne Marie Wolter and Harold; and 17 great-grandchildren including Elliot, Avery, Elise, Oliver, Marina, Alexander, Thomas, Alexis, and her twin brothers Ross and Jackson, Iris, Christian, Evan, Luke, and Mabel. At Mom's request, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held in the Chapel of St. Peter's Cemetery and officiated by Father Loren Blessing. Entombment followed the service. Our family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to our mother's caregivers who attended to her every need with love and compassion. 