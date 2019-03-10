Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Bernal Cavazos. View Sign

Emily Bernal Cavazos, age 85, went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019. Emily was born to Jesus and Jesusita Bernal on December 14, 1933, in Garden City, Kansas. She was a long-time resident of Clovis, CA. Emily was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for the City of Fresno in the utilities department for 32 years before retiring. Emily also owned and operated A&E Trucking for 25 years with her late husband Arthur. She was a very proud and wonderful woman known for her thoughtfulness, witty humor, enjoyment of life, and of course, her SF Giants. A woman of profound faith, Emily loved praying her Rosary, which she found comforting. Emily found joy in traveling and going on vacation with her family. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply and painfully missed, but her memory will be eternal. Emily is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Arthur; granddaughter, Britteny Cavazos; brother, Jesus Bernal Jr.; and sister, Rosie Contreras. Emily is survived by her children, Patricia Montelongo and her husband John, and Art Jr.; grandchildren, Arty and his wife Samantha, Bianca, Jessica Marie and Celeste; and great-grandaughter, Kinsley. Also Gina Cavazos; Emily's sisters, Fern and Carmen Avila; and her brothers, Arthur, Robert and Luie Bernal. A Viewing will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., followed by Recitation Of The Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Clovis on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., interment to follow at Clovis Cemetery, Clovis, CA. Emily Bernal Cavazos, age 85, went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019. Emily was born to Jesus and Jesusita Bernal on December 14, 1933, in Garden City, Kansas. She was a long-time resident of Clovis, CA. Emily was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for the City of Fresno in the utilities department for 32 years before retiring. Emily also owned and operated A&E Trucking for 25 years with her late husband Arthur. She was a very proud and wonderful woman known for her thoughtfulness, witty humor, enjoyment of life, and of course, her SF Giants. A woman of profound faith, Emily loved praying her Rosary, which she found comforting. Emily found joy in traveling and going on vacation with her family. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply and painfully missed, but her memory will be eternal. Emily is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Arthur; granddaughter, Britteny Cavazos; brother, Jesus Bernal Jr.; and sister, Rosie Contreras. Emily is survived by her children, Patricia Montelongo and her husband John, and Art Jr.; grandchildren, Arty and his wife Samantha, Bianca, Jessica Marie and Celeste; and great-grandaughter, Kinsley. Also Gina Cavazos; Emily's sisters, Fern and Carmen Avila; and her brothers, Arthur, Robert and Luie Bernal. A Viewing will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., followed by Recitation Of The Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Clovis on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., interment to follow at Clovis Cemetery, Clovis, CA. Funeral Home Clovis Funeral Chapel - Clovis

1302 Clovis Ave

Clovis , CA 93612

(559) 298-7536 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close