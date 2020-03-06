Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Yancura. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ev was born June 15, 1938 in San Jose, CA to John Alexander and Bertha Schroyer Tyler. She lived in Watsonville, Carmel, and San Diego, CA as well as Norfolk, VA. The last 38 years of her life, she lived, loved, and taught in Fresno. She died of natural causes on March 1, 2020 in San Diego. Ev loved a good story and collected stories from the people she met and the many places she traveled. She explored all the countries that start with 'U'. She began university studying journalism, but changed to education to follow her mother's footsteps. Ev continued collecting and sharing stories through her years at Kennolyn Camp in Soquel and her long career teaching at Moss Landing Elementary School, St. James and St. Aidan's Episcopal Schools, and Erickson Elementary. Miss Tyler met John Yancura in 1963, while she was a young teacher and he was studying at the Naval Post Graduate School. She turned down his first two requests for a date, but accepted the third, which turned into courtship and marriage. Their two children were born in San Diego. The young family lived on both coasts until 1972 when John Sr. retired from the Navy and started a business in Fresno. John Sr. passed away in 1975. Ev raised their children with humor, style, and aplomb. As a teacher, she believed all students could learn and thrive. She taught with stories. Over the years, she turned her classroom into a rain forest, built California missions with materials ranging from Styrofoam to dog food, and hosted a variety of guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, and tarantulas. Mrs. Yancura was also known and loved for her bread clip collection and stuffed gorilla menagerie. She was active in the community, founding a library in memory of John Sr at St Columba Episcopal church and serving in organizations: ABCDEM group, Chaffee Zoo, Fresno Philharmonic Society, FUSD Teachers' Union, Holy Family church, Hoover Moms, Daughters of the King, Daughters of the American Revolution, VASA, and the Mayflower Society. She left us with one last, wonderful, story. She was in San Diego to meet her granddaughter. Ev held 10-month-old Gabrielle for the first time as the family prepared to board a cruise ship. A few minutes later, Ev lapsed into unconsciousness and was rushed to UCSD Medical Center before she passed peacefully in the presence of her family. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and, finally, grandmother. Ev has moved on, but her memory and her stories remain with everyone she knew and loved. She is survived by two children. Her daughter Lori and son-in-law Paul Holtrop live in Honolulu, Hawai`i. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and, finally, grandmother. Ev has moved on, but her memory and her stories remain with everyone she knew and loved. She is survived by two children. Her daughter Lori and son-in-law Paul Holtrop live in Honolulu, Hawai`i. Her son John and daughter-in-law Danyelle Gerges live in Beirut, Lebanon with their daughter Gabrielle. She is also surived by her sister and brother-in-law Corky and Mike Peterson of Fresno, as well as niece Susan and husband John Colwell who live in Orlando, Florida. A Celebration of Ev's life will be held at St. James Cathedral in Fresno CA at 3:00 pm, Saturday March 7 